The Unlikely Murderer | l' assassinio di Olof Palme diventa una miniserie per Netflix

The Unlikely Murderer | l' assassinio di Olof Palme diventa una miniserie per Netflix
L'omicidio di Olof Palme nel 1986 ha scosso profondamente l'opinione pubblica ed è stato seguito da ...

L'omicidio di Olof Palme nel 1986 ha scosso profondamente l'opinione pubblica ed è stato seguito da un'indagine piena di colpi scena. Netflix racconterà la vicenda nella miniserie The Unlikely Murderer, che punta i riflettori sul presunto assassino.
