Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St David' s Medical Center to host virtual international symposium on complex cardiac arrhythmias

EPLive 2020, a two-day educational conference, uses live cases as primary teaching tool AUSTIN, Texas, ...

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center to host virtual international symposium on complex cardiac arrhythmias

On December 3 and 4, 2020, the Texas cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center will host its fifth international symposium on complex Arrhythmias, EPLive 2020. This year's event will be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. EPLive is an intensive, two-day educational meeting for practicing clinical cardiac electrophysiologists, electrophysiologist fellows and general cardiologists who have an interest in treating complex ...
