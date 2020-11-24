Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center to host virtual international symposium on complex cardiac arrhythmias (Di martedì 24 novembre 2020) EPLive 2020, a two-day educational conference, uses live cases as primary teaching tool AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
On December 3 and 4, 2020, the Texas cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center will host its fifth international symposium on complex Arrhythmias, EPLive 2020. This year's event will be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. EPLive is an intensive, two-day educational meeting for practicing clinical cardiac electrophysiologists, electrophysiologist fellows and general cardiologists who have an interest in treating complex ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On December 3 and 4, 2020, the Texas cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center will host its fifth international symposium on complex Arrhythmias, EPLive 2020. This year's event will be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. EPLive is an intensive, two-day educational meeting for practicing clinical cardiac electrophysiologists, electrophysiologist fellows and general cardiologists who have an interest in treating complex ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Texas CardiacGli eroi - di Claudio Tondo [editoriale] Gariwo, la foresta dei Giusti
Texas CardiacSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Texas Cardiac