Planon signs partnership with MazeMap

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) BRIGHTON, England, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/andare partnering to integrate's software for real estate, space, and asset management and's digital wayfinding solutions. This will enable organisations to offer an improved real-time user experience to building occupants and visitors.specialises in digital in- and outdoor wayfinding for large campuses such as universities, hospitals, offices, and conference venues. By connecting's technology's Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), building occupants will benefit from enhanced navigation tools. Thomas Jelle, CEO of– explained, 'We are delighted to partner...