EZVIZ Announces 2020 Prime Day Deals on the Most Desired Security Cameras

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13,/PRNewswire/, the award-wining smart homebrand, is offering the best annual sales during AmazonDay. Beginning today to Oct. 18,offers up to 40% off theirproducts for families and business owners who plan to upgrade the protection system. Bestrange from the revolutionary C3X color night vision camera which has been selected by numerous tech publications as the Best OutdoorCamera for, to the battery-operated 100% wireless C3A camera family.is running promotions across all Amazon sites:US - https://amzn.to/3dgDUV5 UK - https://amzn.to/34Ko29B Spain - ...