Corero Network Security Announces Significant Enhancements to the SmartWall® Threat Defense System

MARLBOROUGH, Massachusetts, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS.L), ...

 Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS.L), a leading provider of real-time, high-performance Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Defense solutions, Announces that it has released a major update to the award winning SmartWall® Threat Defense System (TDS).  Corero's SmartWall Threat Defense System already delivers line-rate performance for the fastest, always-on, real-time DDoS protection but these new Enhancements propel the solution to industry leading levels of accuracy and effectiveness for automatic DDoS detection and mitigation. "We are extremely pleased to announce some fantastic DDoS ...
