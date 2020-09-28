Grande Fratello Vip, il topless di Dayane Mello fa impazzire la reteSabrina Salerno : Questo scatto risale a 10 giorni fa... oggi? Freddo!Probiotici e prebiotici: qual'è la differenza?Il presidente dell'Inps si raddoppia lo stipendio con effetto ...Reiki: una disciplina giapponese per l’equilibrio psico-fisicoAnimal Crossing: New Horizons nuovo DLCTorna su Rete4 Dalla parte degli animaliLG VELVET REGALA IL DUAL SCREEN!Ecco i metodi di scommessa disponibili per chi gioca alla rouletteIl Deputato focoso : abbassa la maglietta e bacia il seno della ...

Emakina Group Half-year results 2020 | Sales and margin up | boosted by international business | COVID-19 impact under control

BRUSSELS, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inside and Regulated information – Free condensed ...

Inside and Regulated information – Free condensed translation of the official French version The international expansion of Emakina Group (ALEMK: BBK) gathered pace in 2020. international income now accounts for 66% of the Half-yearly consolidated income, compared with 62% during the same period last year. This trend is underpinned by the good business performance in Central Europe, Asia and the Netherlands, especially in e-commerce services. Emakina is now present in 16 countries on 3 continents and continues to invest in integration within its network. In a context heavily impacted by the ...
