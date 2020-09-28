Emakina Group Half-year results 2020: Sales and margin up, boosted by international business, COVID-19 impact under control (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) BRUSSELS, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Inside and Regulated information – Free condensed translation of the official French version The international expansion of Emakina Group (ALEMK: BBK) gathered pace in 2020. international income now accounts for 66% of the Half-yearly consolidated income, compared with 62% during the same period last year. This trend is underpinned by the good business performance in Central Europe, Asia and the Netherlands, especially in e-commerce services. Emakina is now present in 16 countries on 3 continents and continues to invest in integration within its network. In a context heavily impacted by the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
