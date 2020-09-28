Canada' s First Filtered Joint Ships to Recreational Cannabis Market

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) THC.CSE THCBF - OTC TFHD.F VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has shipped'sPureSticks to the. The PureStick is thepre-roll with an actual filter tip to be offered to the Canadian. PureSticks are filled with pure THC BioMed. PureSticks have been shipped to Saskatchewan, with other provinces to follow. PureSticks are manufactured ...