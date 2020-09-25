Torna su Rete4 Dalla parte degli animaliLG VELVET REGALA IL DUAL SCREEN!Ecco i metodi di scommessa disponibili per chi gioca alla rouletteIl Deputato focoso : abbassa la maglietta e bacia il seno della ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie e bonus da 100.000 GTA$Amazon Luna sfida Stadia sul cloud gamingLG OLED CX: IL 48? CHE PROMETTE PIÙ INTRATTENIMENTOPolly Pocket: nuovissimi cofanetti in arrivoSQUARE ANNUNCIA NieR Replicant durante il T.G.S 2020Roberta Ragusa, il marito Antonio Logli si sposa con Sara Calzolaio

Humane® Inc | Completes Series A Funding Round

Sam Altman and Lachy Groom lead Humane® Inc. Series A to build the next computing platform

Humane® Inc., Completes Series A Funding Round (Di venerdì 25 settembre 2020) Sam Altman and Lachy Groom lead Humane® Inc. Series A to build the next computing platform SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Humane® Inc., today announced that it has raised a $30 million Series A Round led by Sam Altman and Lachy Groom. This Round will enable the company to continue its mission to deliver the next shift between humans and computing. "It's time for a change," said Humane co-founders Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno. "We are building a different type of company and a new platform for a new era. Pioneering new paradigms takes passion and ambition, we're thrilled to partner with Sam and Lachy to help deliver on our vision." "We have deep conviction that what Humane is building is the future," said Sam Altman and Lachy Groom. "New computing platforms don't come along very ...
