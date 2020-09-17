MILESTONE ANNUNCIA MXGP 2020 Molte modalità di gioco per scatenare la ...RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: PRIMA WORLD CUPSquare annuncia Final Fantasy xvi per ps5Roma, risaliamo sul palco : Maurizio Fortini live in Piazza del ...PS5 uscirà il 19 novembre a 399€ Digital e 499€ StandardIl virologo Massimo Galli : non si sa se ci libereremo del virus così ...Emily Ratajkowski molestata dal fotografo Jonathan LederEra sulla sua bici : bimbo di quattro anni muore investito dallo ...Escile! Marika Fruscio esplosiva su InstagramApple presenta iPad Air 4 e iPad di 8th generazione

Subex launches Partner Ecosystem Management platform

The cloud enabled platform will allow service providers to fast track the launch of new services across ...

Subex launches Partner Ecosystem Management platform (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) The cloud enabled platform will allow service providers to fast track the launch of new services across multiple domains through digital Partnerships, addressing a potential $582 billion market BENGALURU , India, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Subex, a pioneer in Digital Trust, announced the launch of its Partner Ecosystem Management platform that will allow CSPs to accelerate their digital services portfolio expansion.  The platform will allow CSPs to create a value driven Partner Ecosystem and significantly improve time to market for new services by identifying and quickly onboarding diverse Partners. It will also enable digital trust among CSPs and their Partners by creating a ...
