Jet It Founders launch International Company JetClub (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) JetClub to take delivery of 2 more HondaJets, taking the combined fleet to 7 jets GREENSBORO, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Two former Honda Aircraft sales executives, Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath, created Jet It in 2018 with the goal of bridging the gap between private charter flights and exorbitantly expensive private aviation services. As an aviation Company built by aviators, Jet It's offerings attract an underserved market-niche, keeping it in high demand. In just their first full calendar year of operations, Jet It's growth is phenomenal. Jet It is the largest fleet operator of HondaJets in North America and on track to grow its fleet to double digits before year's end. The Company began in 2018 with 3 employees, including the 2 Founders, and has grown to over 50. Now, ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Jet FoundersJet It Founders launch International Company JetClub
JetClub to take delivery of 2 more HondaJets, taking the combined fleet to 7 jetsGREENSBORO, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two former Honda Aircraft sales executives, Glenn Gonzales a ...
Jet FoundersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jet Founders