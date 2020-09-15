Che panorama! Mercedesz Henger prende il sole in slipBORDERLINE di Karol Diac e Bruce Blayne diventa anche un EPXbox svela la lineup di 150 titoli su Xbox Game Pass UltimateIl piccolo rincorre treno in partenza: poliziotto lo afferra e lo ...Mediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut 2Scuola: Contenti per ripartenza, ma permangono ombre e preoccupazioni Parcheggiare in relax per gustare meglio vita e portafogliCoronavirus, Silvio Berlusconi ha sconfitto anche il CovidScuola : bambino autistico rimandato a casa gravità inauditaOPPO lancia ColorOS 11, con Android 11

Jet It Founders launch International Company JetClub

JetClub to take delivery of 2 more HondaJets, taking the combined fleet to 7 jets GREENSBORO, North ...

JetClub to take delivery of 2 more HondaJets, taking the combined fleet to 7 jets GREENSBORO, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Two former Honda Aircraft sales executives, Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath, created Jet It in 2018 with the goal of bridging the gap between private charter flights and exorbitantly expensive private aviation services.    As an aviation Company built by aviators, Jet It's offerings attract an underserved market-niche, keeping it in high demand. In just their first full calendar year of operations, Jet It's growth is phenomenal. Jet It is the largest fleet operator of HondaJets in North America and on track to grow its fleet to double digits before year's end. The Company began in 2018 with 3 employees, including the 2 Founders, and has grown to over 50. Now, ...
