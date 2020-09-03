State Flag Commission Picks New Magnolia Flag for November Ballot

E' meglio della figlia! Eva Henger mostra il suo 'lato migliore'Silvio Berlusconi positivo al Covid-19 : è asintomatico e sta beneArriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2

Commission Votes to Officially Name the Flag In God We Trust JACKSON, Mississippi, Sept. 2, 2020 ...

Commission Votes to Officially Name the Flag "In God We Trust" JACKSON, Mississippi, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag met at the Two Mississippi Museums and selected the "New Magnolia Flag" to become the new State Flag. The Commissioners submitted the design to the governor and the legislature as instructed in House Bill 1796, which established the Commission. Mississippians will vote whether to approve the Flag design on November 3. The Commission voted to brand the Flag the "In ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

