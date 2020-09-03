State Flag Commission Picks New Magnolia Flag for November Ballot (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) Commission Votes to Officially Name the Flag "In God We Trust" JACKSON, Mississippi, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag met at the Two Mississippi Museums and selected the "New Magnolia Flag" to become the new State Flag. The Commissioners submitted the design to the governor and the legislature as instructed in House Bill 1796, which established the Commission. Mississippians will vote whether to approve the Flag design on November 3. The Commission voted to brand the Flag the "In ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

jkh107 : Magnolia State! Magnolia flag. -

