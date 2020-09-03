Investing a lot in COVID vaccine - Speranza (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) ROME, SEP 3 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Thursday that Italy is Investing a lot in a COVID vaccine. "We are Investing a lot in the vaccine because we deem it the real solution on which Italy, Europe and all the countries in the world are working," he said. "We have built an alliance, particularly with Germany, France and the Netherlands, to strengthen ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

