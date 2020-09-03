Into Tibet 2020: Explore 'the Roof of the World' with three teams (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Tibet is dubbed the "the Roof of the World" for good reason. It's not just for its high altitude, but also the foothills of snow-capped mountains with crystal-clear rivers flowing along in harmony. CGTN's "Into Tibet 2020" presents three teams led by CGTN reporters and accompanied by international journalists and vloggers. Starting September 18, they have taken different routes across the plateau from Tibet's capital city Lhasa, where they joined traditional celebrations to show audience the real Tibet. In Tibet, they learned how to draw Thangka painting with local artists, met "Living Buddha" ... Leggi su iltempo

Lungo le strade e i torrenti del Tibet, si possono ammirare albe magnifiche nella "città del sole", respirare l'aroma puro della natura mentre bambini dalle guance rosate cantano canzoni popolari e pr ...

