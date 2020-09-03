Binance Joins Blockchain for Europe (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) The World's Largest Crypto Exchange Assumes A Seat On The Association's Board Alongside Fetch.ai, Ripple, Block.one, and Blockseed Ventures LONDON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Binance, the global Blockchain company behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced it is joining Blockchain for Europe, the European membership association representing international Blockchain industry participants at the EU-level.Teana Baker-Taylor, U.K. Director at Binance has also been appointed to the Board of Blockchain for Europe, alongside Fetch.ai, Ripple, Block.one, and Blockseed Ventures. Together this group of industry experts and stakeholders collaborate to advocate for balanced policy and regulatory governance for ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

