Canopy Growth Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results (Di lunedì 10 agosto 2020) Transformation strategy gains traction Net Revenue of $110 million increases 22% over Q1 FY20 Net Loss of $128 million; Adjusted EBITDA loss of $92 million narrows versus Q1 FY20 Established leadership position in growing cannabis-infused beverage segment; shipping +1.2mm cans to Canadian provinces since launch Strengthened foothold in U.S. market with launch of shopCanopy.com SMITHS FALLS, Ontario, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) today announced its Financial Results for the First Quarter Fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2020. All Financial information in this press release is reported in ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Canopy Growth Wall Street tutta in trincea con Cisco, Canopy Growth va in fumo Trend-online.com Canopy Growth Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Transformation strategy gains tractionNet Revenue of $110 million increases 22% over Q1 FY20 Net Loss of $128 million; Adjusted EBITDA loss of $92 million narrows versus Q1 FY20Established leadership ...

Transformation strategy gains tractionNet Revenue of $110 million increases 22% over Q1 FY20 Net Loss of $128 million; Adjusted EBITDA loss of $92 million narrows versus Q1 FY20Established leadership ...