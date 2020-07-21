QuantHouse and EliData Partner to Offer Market Data and Execution Capabilities to Financial Institutions Across Europe (Di martedì 21 luglio 2020) 145 exchange Data feeds integrated into EliData's Smart Order Router delivering arbitrage and best Execution Capabilities LONDON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/



QuantHouse, the global provider of end-to-end systematic trading solutions including innovative Market Data services, algo trading platform and infrastructure products and part of Iress (IRE.ASX), today announced that EliData has Partnered with QuantHouse to integrate QuantFEED Market Data into the EliData Smart Order Router (SOR). EliData is an Italian software house that develops trading and order routing ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : QuantHouse and