The Big One, ogni volta ogni cento anni si attende un sisma catastrofico: in Oriente è già allerta (Di lunedì 20 gennaio 2020) Gli esperti temono che un terremoto devastante stia per abbattersi sul Giappone e sulla sua capitale, Tokio. Secondo le previsioni si tratta di eventi che si verificano con la cadenza di circa un secolo Migliaia persone potrebbero rimanere uccise, e molte altre potrebbero rimanere ferite o essere costrette a fuggire, a causa di un terremoto … L'articolo The Big One, ogni volta ogni cento anni si attende un sisma catastrofico: in Oriente è già allerta NewNotizie.it. newnotizie

