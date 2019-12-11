Bimbo investito a Brescia, preso il pirata: è una giovane 22enneLa follia! Madre uccide figlio per colpa di un televisore rottoCerti momenti non si dimenticano mai! Ginevra Pisani dedica un post a ...Torino Hooligans, 75 Daspo e 71 denunceSparatoria Jersey City, l'obiettivo era il negozio ebraico Al Bano, grave lutto per il cantante: morta mamma Jolanda Napoli Genk diretta, dove vedere in streaming e formazioniMorto a 53 anni Davide Vannoni, inventore del metodo StaminaAntonio Mezzancella abbandona il canto, pronto per una nuova sfidaTre mostri! Bimbo di 11 anni segregato dai genitori nella villa degli ...

Windows 10 20H1 | disponibile la build 19041

Windows 10 20H1 | disponibile la build 19041 È da ieri sera disponibile al download la build 19041.1 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ...

zazoom
Commenta
Windows 10 20H1: disponibile la build 19041 (Di mercoledì 11 dicembre 2019) È da ieri sera disponibile al download la build 19041.1 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Slow! It's that time again! #WindowsInsiders in the Fast and Slow rings, build 19041.1 is here. Learn more in today's blog post: https://t.co/kAUuggP4Ab pic.twitter.com/AMUih0hNlE — Windows Insider (@Windowsinsider) December 10, 2019 Fix di bug The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build.This doesn’t mean we’re done… We fixed an issue resulting in an increased number of Insiders experiencing rollbacks (error code 0xc1900101) when upgrading to recent builds. We fixed an issue from recent builds that could result in a crash when trying to log into a secondary account on your device. We fixed an issue when using the Japanese IME in certain Office apps that could result in the ...
Leggi la notizia su windowsinsiders

twitterwindowsteca : Windows 10 20H1, nella nuova Insider Preview Build 19041 arrivano le ricerche rapide - webnewsit : Windows 10 20H1 build 19041 agli Insider: novità - HDblog : Windows 10 20H1, build 19041 per gli Insider. Ricerche rapide anche in italiano -

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Windows 20H1
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Windows 20H1 Windows 20H1 disponibile build 19041
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!