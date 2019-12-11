Windows 10 20H1: disponibile la build 19041 (Di mercoledì 11 dicembre 2019) È da ieri sera disponibile al download la build 19041.1 per gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Fast o Slow! It's that time again! #WindowsInsiders in the Fast and Slow rings, build 19041.1 is here. Learn more in today's blog post: https://t.co/kAUuggP4Ab pic.twitter.com/AMUih0hNlE — Windows Insider (@Windowsinsider) December 10, 2019 Fix di bug The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build.This doesn’t mean we’re done… We fixed an issue resulting in an increased number of Insiders experiencing rollbacks (error code 0xc1900101) when upgrading to recent builds. We fixed an issue from recent builds that could result in a crash when trying to log into a secondary account on your device. We fixed an issue when using the Japanese IME in certain Office apps that could result in the ...
Leggi la notizia su windowsinsiders
Leggi la notizia su windowsinsiders
windowsteca : Windows 10 20H1, nella nuova Insider Preview Build 19041 arrivano le ricerche rapide - webnewsit : Windows 10 20H1 build 19041 agli Insider: novità - HDblog : Windows 10 20H1, build 19041 per gli Insider. Ricerche rapide anche in italiano -
Dalla Rete Google NewsWindows 10 20H1 build 19041 agli Insider: novità - Webnews
Windows 10 20H1 build 19041 agli Insider: novità Webnews
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Windows 20H1