Joss Stone è stata espulsa da Iran perché voleva cantare da solista

Dal sul suo profilo Instagram, la cantante ha fatto sapere che la data in Iran è stata annullata e che lei e il suo staff sono stati fatti salire su un aereo diretto all’isola di Kish, nel Golfo Persico. In un video successivo, la Stone ha spiegato cos’è successo. La musica in Iran, tra permessi e divieti, è ancora soggetta a diverse limitazioni nelle esibizioni in pubblico, specie se riguardano le cantanti: le donne non possono cantare come soliste ma solo in coro oppure per un pubblico soltanto femminile o in un evento privato. Lei è incappata in una di queste proibizioni.
“Eravamo consapevoli – dice la cantante su Instagram – che non poteva essere un concerto pubblico perché sono una donna e ciò è illegale in questo Paese. Personalmente non mi piace l’idea di finire in una prigione Iraniana, né cerco di cambiare la politica dei paesi che visito, né voglio mettere in pericolo altre persone. Comunque, sembra che le autorità non credono che non faremo un concerto pubblico così ci hanno inserito in quella che chiamano la ‘Black List’, come abbiamo scoperto quando ci siamo presentati alla sala dell’immigrazione”...
Nel video, Joss Stone assolve il personale e le autorità dell’aeroporto e riconosce le colpe del proprio staff organizzativo. “Dopo lunghe discussioni con le persone più amichevoli, graziose e accoglienti dell’immigrazione – spiega la popstar – hanno deciso di trattenerci per la notte e di deportarci la mattina. Naturalmente sono molto dispiaciuta e turbata. Così vicino eppure così lontano, questo momento ha spezzato un pezzo del mio cuore. Poi ho capito il lato positivo”.Visualizza questo post su Instagram
So , our very last country on the list was Iran . We were aware there couldn’t be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country. Personally I don’t fancy going to an Iranian prison nor am I trying to change the politics of the countries I visit nor do I wish to put other people in danger. However, it seems the authority’s don’t believe we wouldn’t be playing a public show so they have popped us on what they call the ‘black list ‘ as we found out when we turned up to the immigration hall. After long discussions with the most friendly charming and welcoming immigration people the decision was made to detain us for the night and to deport us in the morning. Of course I was gutted. So close yet so far, this moment broke a little piece of my heart. Then I realised the silver lining was bright. I told them my story and explained my mission, to bring good feeling with what I have to give and show those who want to look, the positives of our globe. All with the understanding that public performance wasn’t an option in this scenario. I still have to walk forward towards that goal some way some how. And of course music is my driver. Doesn’t mean we have to brake any laws though. There is music everywhere. Even here, we just have to play by there rules and they have to believe we will. It’s a trust thing. They were so kind to us, at one point I started to question it. The question whirled around my head, were they just luring is into a false sense of security so we would walk into our jail cells quietly with out a drama? Nope , these people are genuinely nice kind people that felt bad that they couldn’t over ride the system. They didn’t speak English so well so the translator Mohamed, who clearly had a lovely soul conveyed the message that they hoped we would go to embassy to sort it all out and come back, they were refusing us entry with a heavy heart and were so sorry. After Mo had left, the officers kept telling us sorry. They said sorry all the way through this process and kept saying this till we got on the plane they were sending us away on. We were the ones that should have been apologising for not having our correct paper work. The ball
“Ho raccontato loro la mia storia – aggiunge la Stone – e spiegato la mia missione: portare buone sensazioni con ciò che ho da dare e mostrare a chi vuole guardare i lati positivi del nostro globo. Il tutto con la consapevolezza che la performance pubblica non era un’opzione in questo contesto. Devo ancora continuare a camminare per raggiungere questo obiettivo. E naturalmente la musica è il mio autista. Ma ciò non significa che dobbiamo contravvenire alle leggi. C’è musica ovunque. Anche qui, dobbiamo solo rispettare le regole e loro devono credere che lo faremo. È questione di fiducia”.
“Sono stati tutti molto gentili con noi – confessa la cantante – e a un certo punto ho iniziato a pormi delle domande. La domanda mi ronzava nella testa: ci stavano attirando con questo falso senso di sicurezza per farci entrare tranquillamente e senza drammi nelle loro celle? No, queste persone sono davvero gentili, si sentivano in colpa per non poter derogare il loro sistema. Non parlavano bene l’inglese, così il traduttore Mohamed, che è chiaramente una persona adorabile, ha trasmesso il messaggio che speravano di ascoltare: saremmo andati all’ambasciata per sistemare tutto e poi saremmo tornati. In fondo ci stavano negando l’ingresso in Iran dispiaciuti e con la morte nel cuore”.
“Dopo che Mo se n’è andato – conclude Joss – gli agenti continuavano a scusarsi. Ci hanno chiesto scusa per tutta questa storia e hanno continuato a scusarsi finché non siamo saliti sull’aereo su cui ci stavano mandando via. Eravamo noi che avremmo dovuto scusarci per non avere corretto i nostri permessi”.