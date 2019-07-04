Joss Stone è stata espulsa da Iran perché voleva cantare da solista

(Di giovedì 4 luglio 2019) La cantante doveva tenere un concerto a Teheran ma “appena siamo arrivati, ci hanno fermato e poi espulso”, dice l’artista in un video postato sui social.dall’a poche ore dal suo arrivo nel Paese asiatico. La giovane regina del soul era appena sbarcata a Teheran per l’ultima tappa del suo Total World Tour, una serie di concerti che l’hanno portata in vari punti dell’Africa e del mondo arabo come il Burundi, il Sudan, la Libia, l’Afghanistan, l’Arabia Saudita e lo Yemen.Dal sul suo profilo Instagram, la cantante ha fatto sapere che la data inannullata e che lei e il suo staff sono stati fatti salire su un aereo diretto all’isola di Kish, nel Golfo Persico. In un video successivo, laha spiegato cos’è successo. La musica in, tra permessi e divieti, è ancora soggetta a diverse limitazioni nelle esibizioni in pubblico, specie se riguardano le cantanti: le donne non possonocome soliste ma solo in coro oppure per un pubblico soltanto femminile o in un evento privato. Lei è incappata in una di queste proibizioni.“Eravamo consapevoli – dice la cantante su Instagram – che non poteva essere un concerto pubblicosono una donna e ciò è illegale in questo Paese. Personalmente non mi piace l’idea di finire in una prigioneiana, né cerco di cambiare la politica dei paesi che visito, né voglio mettere in pericolo altre persone. Comunque, sembra che le autorità non credono che non faremo un concerto pubblico così ci hanno inserito in quella che chiamano la ‘Black List’, come abbiamo scoperto quando ci siamo presentati alla sala dell’immigrazione”...