The Vatican | the priest | the lawyer of Netanyahu | billion dollar real estate scandal

The Vatican | the priest | the lawyer of Netanyahu | billion dollar real estate scandal Close to Jerusalem, the Salesians sold, through the brokerage of the Israeli Prime Minister’s personal ...

The Vatican, the priest, the lawyer of Netanyahu: billion dollar real estate scandal (Di lunedì 11 marzo 2019) Close to Jerusalem, the Salesians sold, through the brokerage of the Israeli Prime Minister’s personal lawyer, a huge land for 80 million. 4300 new apartments will be built on that land. But one of the building firms reports to the Aif: “we’ve been cheated: the priests transferred the property to several companies in competition between them and Cardinal Parolin gave twice the same authorization". The Holy See: “We’ve always acted fairly" Il Vaticano, i preti, l'avvocato di Netanyahu: lo scandalo immobiliare da 2 miliardi di euro "
