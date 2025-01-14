PAN GLOBAL ACCELERATES 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAMS TO TEST MULTIPLE COPPER-GOLD-TIN TARGETS IN SPAIN
TSXV: PGZ OTCQX: PGZFF FRA: 2EU VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Pan GLOBAL Resources Inc. ("Pan GLOBAL" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) today announced details of the 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAMS at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena and Cármenes Projects in SPAIN.Extensive field EXPLORATION over the past year identified MULTIPLE drill TARGETS at both the flagship Escacena Project in Andalucia and the highly prospective Cármenes Project north of León in northern SPAIN. The 2025 drilling campaign has already commenced and is ramping up to three drill rigs, including drilling of five new previously unTESTed TARGETS at Escacena and two anomalies at Cármenes. The campaign also aims to further delineate the extent of the La Romana deposit ahead of a maiden mineral resource estimate.
Pan GLOBAL Resources Inc. ("Pan GLOBAL" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) today announced details of the 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAMS at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena and Cármenes Projects in SPAIN.Extensive field EXPLORATION over the past year identified MULTIPLE drill TARGETS at both the flagship Escacena Project in Andalucia and the highly prospective Cármenes Project north of León in northern SPAIN. The 2025 drilling campaign has already commenced and is ramping up to three drill rigs, including drilling of five new previously unTESTed TARGETS at Escacena and two anomalies at Cármenes. The campaign also aims to further delineate the extent of the La Romana deposit ahead of a maiden mineral resource estimate.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - PAN GLOBAL ACCELERATES 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAMS TO TEST MULTIPLE COPPER-GOLD-TIN TARGETS IN SPAIN
- PAN GLOBAL ACCELERATES 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAMS TO TEST MULTIPLE COPPER-GOLD-TIN TARGETS IN SPAIN
- PAN GLOBAL ACCELERATES 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAMS TO TEST MULTIPLE COPPER-GOLD-TIN TARGETS IN SPAIN - VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) today announced details of the 2025 exploration programs at ... (adnkronos.com)
- Pan Global Resources Accelerates 2025 Exploration Programs to Test Multiple Copper-Gold-Tin Targets in Spain - Escacena Project drill program to test five compelling new targets near the La Romana and Cañada Honda copper-gold-tin discoveries – more than in ... (juniorminingnetwork.com)
Muffa intorno alle finestre, perché si forma e come eliminarla dilei.it
Falsi contratti per avere le borse di studio: la guardia di Finanza di Torino scopre una truffa da mezzo ... ilfattoquotidiano.it
Banche, Messina (Intesa Sanpaolo): “Investimento in Bitcoin non stupisca è test” lapresse.it
Scossa di terremoto ai Campi Flegrei 1.7 di magnitudo alle 12.59, avvertita anche a Bagnoli fanpage.it
A Terza Pagina la mostra “Solo una questione di Luce” e la “galleria d’arte” in metropolitana a Stoccolma tv2000.it
Calciomercato, derby tra Milan e Inter per Ricci: ecco la base d’asta pianetamilan.it
Controlli dei Carabinieri nel fine settimana, dieci denunce e sei segnalazioni amministrative per droga cesenatoday.it
Falsi contratti per avere le borse di studio: la guardia di Finanza di Torino scopre una truffa da mezzo ... ilfattoquotidiano.it
Banche, Messina (Intesa Sanpaolo): “Investimento in Bitcoin non stupisca è test” lapresse.it
Scossa di terremoto ai Campi Flegrei 1.7 di magnitudo alle 12.59, avvertita anche a Bagnoli fanpage.it
A Terza Pagina la mostra “Solo una questione di Luce” e la “galleria d’arte” in metropolitana a Stoccolma tv2000.it
Calciomercato, derby tra Milan e Inter per Ricci: ecco la base d’asta pianetamilan.it
Controlli dei Carabinieri nel fine settimana, dieci denunce e sei segnalazioni amministrative per droga cesenatoday.it
Video PAN GLOBAL