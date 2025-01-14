PAN GLOBAL ACCELERATES 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAMS TO TEST MULTIPLE COPPER-GOLD-TIN TARGETS IN SPAIN

Liberoquotidiano.it | 14 gen 2025
TSXV: PGZ      OTCQX: PGZFF      FRA: 2EU       VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/

Pan GLOBAL Resources Inc. ("Pan GLOBAL" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) today announced details of the 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAMS at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena and Cármenes Projects in SPAIN.Extensive field EXPLORATION over the past year identified MULTIPLE drill TARGETS at both the flagship Escacena Project in Andalucia and the highly prospective Cármenes Project north of León in northern SPAIN. The 2025 drilling campaign has already commenced and is ramping up to three drill rigs, including drilling of five new previously unTESTed TARGETS at Escacena and two anomalies at Cármenes. The campaign also aims to further delineate the extent of the La Romana deposit ahead of a maiden mineral resource estimate.
PAN GLOBAL ACCELERATES 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAMS TO TEST MULTIPLE COPPER-GOLD-TIN TARGETS IN SPAIN

Liberoquotidiano.it - PAN GLOBAL ACCELERATES 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAMS TO TEST MULTIPLE COPPER-GOLD-TIN TARGETS IN SPAIN

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
  • PAN GLOBAL ACCELERATES 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAMS TO TEST MULTIPLE COPPER-GOLD-TIN TARGETS IN SPAIN
  • pan global accelerates 2025PAN GLOBAL ACCELERATES 2025 EXPLORATION PROGRAMS TO TEST MULTIPLE COPPER-GOLD-TIN TARGETS IN SPAIN - VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) today announced details of the 2025 exploration programs at ... (adnkronos.com)
  • pan global accelerates 2025Pan Global Resources Accelerates 2025 Exploration Programs to Test Multiple Copper-Gold-Tin Targets in Spain - Escacena Project drill program to test five compelling new targets near the La Romana and Cañada Honda copper-gold-tin discoveries – more than in ... (juniorminingnetwork.com)
Video PAN GLOBAL