Top 25 Best Places to Work in Europe for 2024 revealed
- LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 January 2025 - The Best Places to Work organization is proud to announce the Top 25 Best Places to Work in Europe for 2024, recognizing the most outstanding employers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering positive, inclusive, and innovative Work environments.Leading the rankings this year is MSD, a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry, followed by PPD Global and Novo Nordisk, both of which have consistently prioritized employee well-being and development. These organizations have been recognized for creating WorkPlaces where people are motivated to contribute to the company's mission and goals.In the rankings, other standout companies include Rebeldot, which leads the way in innovation and agility within the technology sector, and United Media Services, known for its people-centric approach to leadership and Workplace culture.
