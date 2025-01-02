Inaugural PHBS-IER Conference Highlights Cutting-Edge Economic Research
SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 2, 2025
The Inaugural PHBS-IER Conference, jointly organized by Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) and the International Economic Review (IER), held at PHBS from December 22 to 23. Centered on the theme "Financial Frictions for Firms and Households: Implications for Economic Development and Government Policies," this two-day event brought together an impressive assembly of over 130 senior professors and emerging scholars from prestigious universities worldwide, including Princeton University, The University of Pennsylvania, Boston University, The University of Southern California, Emory University, University College London, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, and Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business.
