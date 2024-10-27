WWE: Finn Balor e JD McDonagh trionfano all’evento del decimo anniversario di OTT (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Finn Balor e JD McDonagh sono i WWE Tag Team Champions ormai da tempo e stanno consolidando sempre più il loro status di squadra dominante, nonostante non abbiano ancora avuto molte occasioni per difendere i titoli. Recentemente, hanno fatto ritorno in Irlanda, dove hanno fatto un’apparizione durante l’evento del decimo anniversario di OTT. OTT aveva precedentemente annunciato che i Campioni di Coppia WWE, sarebbero stati parte dell’evento del decimo anniversario della promotion il 26 ottobre. È stato confermato che avrebbero affrontato i Campioni di Coppia OTT, The Social Elite, nel primo main event tutto irlandese. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Finn Balor e JD McDonagh trionfano all’evento del decimo anniversario di OTT Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024)e JDsono i WWE Tag Team Champions ormai da tempo e stanno consolidando sempre più il loro status di squadra dominante, nonostante non abbiano ancora avuto molte occasioni per difendere i titoli. Recentemente, hanno fatto ritorno in Irlanda, dove hanno fatto un’apparizione durante l’evento deldi OTT. OTT aveva precedentemente annunciato che i Campioni di Coppia WWE, sarebbero stati parte dell’evento deldella promotion il 26 ottobre. È stato confermato che avrebbero affrontato i Campioni di Coppia OTT, The Social Elite, nel primo main event tutto irlandese.

