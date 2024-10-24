Los Angeles Times, niente endorsement a Harris: editorialista si dimette (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Forte scossone nella redazione del Los Angeles Times. Mariel Garza, direttrice degli editoriali, ha infatti rassegnato le dimissioni in segno di protesta contro la decisione del proprietario Patrick Soon-Shiong di bloccare l’endorsement a Kamala Harris. «In tempi pericolosi, restare in silenzio non è indifferenza, ma complicità», ha detto alla Columbia Journalism Review. «Le persone oneste devono farsi avanti, come ho fatto io». È solo l’ultimo scontro all’interno del quotidiano, alle prese con uno dei suoi momenti più travagliati della storia recente. A gennaio si era dimesso infatti il direttore ed erano stati annunciati oltre 100 licenziamenti. Lettera43.it - Los Angeles Times, niente endorsement a Harris: editorialista si dimette Leggi tutta la notizia su Lettera43.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Forte scossone nella redazione del Los. Mariel Garza, direttrice degli editoriali, ha infatti rassegnato le dimissioni in segno di protesta contro la decisione del proprietario Patrick Soon-Shiong di bloccare l’a Kamala. «In tempi pericolosi, restare in silenzio non è indifferenza, ma complicità», ha detto alla Columbia Journalism Review. «Le persone oneste devono farsi avanti, come ho fatto io». È solo l’ultimo scontro all’interno del quotidiano, alle prese con uno dei suoi momenti più travagliati della storia recente. A gennaio si era dimesso infatti il direttore ed erano stati annunciati oltre 100 licenziamenti.

