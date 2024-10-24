Lettera43.it - Los Angeles Times, niente endorsement a Harris: editorialista si dimette
LeBron, Bronny James play together in Lakers season opener; first father-son duo to share court in NBA history - The Lakers drafted Bronny with the 55th pick in June, and awarded him a four-year, $7.9 million guaranteed contract after just one college season at USC in which Bronny mostly struggled as a role ... (nytimes.com)
Los Angeles Times editor resigns after newspaper withholds endorsement of Kamala Harris as America's President - Trump’s campaign jumped on Mariel Garza’s departure, saying the state’s largest newspaper had declined to endorse the Democratic ticket after backing Harris in her previous races for US Senate and ... (gulftoday.ae)
Los Angeles Times journalist resigns after owner blocks endorsement of 'perfectly decent' Kamala Harris - Mariel Garza resigned from the paper after its owner blocked the endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. (wionews.com)Video di Tendenza