Ciclismo, Pogacar rinnova con l'UAE Team Emirates: "Qui mi sento in famiglia" (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Roma, 24 ottobre 2024 - Se sul rapporto tra Remco Evenepoel e la Soudal Quick-Step ogni tanto calano delle ombre (quest'anno era stata la volta delle voci di un forte flirt con la Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), quello tra Tadej Pogacar e l'UAE Team Emirates è solidissimo e di fatto mai messo in bilico: a maggior ragione ora che è ufficiale il rinnovo del sodalizio, cominciato nel 2019, addirittura fino al 2030. I dettagli Il tandem Pogacar-UAE Team Emirates ha fruttato finora la bellezza di 88 vittorie in 5 anni da professionista: l'impressione forte è che le cifre siano destinate a essere ritoccate verso l'alto da qui al 2030, ma anche ragionando in un arco temporale più ristretto. "Sono estremamente orgoglioso di poter proseguire con questa squadra, che è stata la mia casa negli ultimi 5 anni: non saprei immaginarmi altrove. Sport.quotidiano.net - Ciclismo, Pogacar rinnova con l'UAE Team Emirates: "Qui mi sento in famiglia" Leggi tutta la notizia su Sport.quotidiano.net (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Roma, 24 ottobre 2024 - Se sul rapporto tra Remco Evenepoel e la Soudal Quick-Step ogni tanto calano delle ombre (quest'anno era stata la volta delle voci di un forte flirt con la Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), quello tra Tadeje l'UAEè solidissimo e di fatto mai messo in bilico: a maggior ragione ora che è ufficiale il rinnovo del sodalizio, cominciato nel 2019, addirittura fino al 2030. I dettagli Il tandem-UAEha fruttato finora la bellezza di 88 vittorie in 5 anni da professionista: l'impressione forte è che le cifre siano destinate a essere ritoccate verso l'alto da qui al 2030, ma anche ragionando in un arco temporale più ristretto. "Sono estremamente orgoglioso di poter proseguire con questa squadra, che è stata la mia casa negli ultimi 5 anni: non saprei immaginarmi altrove.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Cycling star Pogacar renews team contract until 2030 - Slovenian cycling great Tadej Pogacar has renewed his contract at UAE Team Emirates long term by six years until 2030. Pogacar, 26, has been at the team since 2019 and had another spectacular season ... (sports.yahoo.com)

Bonus edilizi, proroghe e tagli sugli sconti per chi ristruttura la casa: cosa c’è nella manovra - Proroga del bonus ristrutturazione con aliquote decrescenti nel tempo e differenziate tra prima casa e le altre abitazioni. Questa la novità più importante (e già annunciata) che caratterizza i bonus ... (ilfattoquotidiano.it)

Ciclismo, Tadej Pogacar rinnova fino al 2030 con l’UAE Team Emirates - Il campione del mondo Tadej Pogacar "blinda" la sua carriera. Lo sloveno infatti ha annunciato il maxi-rinnovo di contratto con l'UAE Team Emirates, ... (oasport.it)

King of the road Pogacar pens UAE deal until 2030 - World champion and three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar on Thursday penned a new deal with UAE which will run until 2030, the team announced. "I am extremely proud to be extending my time ... (msn.com)

Tadej Pogacar extends stay at UAE Team Emirates until 2030 - Abu Dhabi: Tadej Pogacar has confirmed to stay with UAE Team Emirates until 2030. The Slovenian cyclist joined the UAE team in 2019 and this renewal meant he would reach a whopping 12 seasons with the ... (gulfnews.com)