Test match per l’ItalRugby, Duodo “Sfide stimolanti” (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Argentina, Georgia e Nuova Zelanda. Tre avversarie per misurare il livello di una nazionale che ha già sorpreso, in positivo, durante lo scorso Sei Nazioni. Sono state presentate oggi, nell’Auditorium Vittoria a Milano, le Autumn Nations Series 2024, le tre gare che l’Italia di Rugby affronterà il 9, il 17 e il 23 novembre rispettivamente a Udine, Genova e Torino. Grande attesa per la sfida contro gli All Blakcs, ma il tecnico Gonzalo Quesada non vuole sbilanciarsi: “Quella con la Georgia ha un valore speciale perchè Argentina e All Blacks sono nella top mondiale. Per me sarà la più importante: giocheremo contro una squadra che avrà tante ambizioni, io l’aspetto molto perchè sarà una bella prova di carattere. All’interno del gruppo i ragazzi sanno che ogni partita è importante. Prima di giocare con la Georgia nessuno penserà alla Nuova Zelanda”. Unlimitednews.it - Test match per l’ItalRugby, Duodo “Sfide stimolanti” Leggi tutta la notizia su Unlimitednews.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Argentina, Georgia e Nuova Zelanda. Tre avversarie per misurare il livello di una nazionale che ha già sorpreso, in positivo, durante lo scorso Sei Nazioni. Sono state presentate oggi, nell’Auditorium Vittoria a Milano, le Autumn Nations Series 2024, le tre gare che l’Italia di Rugby affronterà il 9, il 17 e il 23 novembre rispettivamente a Udine, Genova e Torino. Grande attesa per la sfida contro gli All Blakcs, ma il tecnico Gonzalo Quesada non vuole sbilanciarsi: “Quella con la Georgia ha un valore speciale perchè Argentina e All Blacks sono nella top mondiale. Per me sarà la più importante: giocheremo contro una squadra che avrà tante ambizioni, io l’aspetto molto perchè sarà una bella prova di carattere. All’interno del gruppo i ragazzi sanno che ogni partita è importante. Prima di giocare con la Georgia nessuno penserà alla Nuova Zelanda”.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Pakistan vs England Match Preview, 3rd Test - Here's the pre-match analysis of the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, including playing XI, recent form, head-to-head records, strategy, predictions, and pitch conditions. (crictracker.com)

Pant set to keep wickets, India will decide on Bumrah's workload after Pune Test: Gambhir - Pant copped a blow on the second day of the opening Test in Bengaluru and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel behind the wickets. (theweek.in)

New 2025 Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay SL on review – A new lightweight e-bike motor? - We put the new Rocky Mountain Instinct Powerplay SL light e-mountain through the wringer to tell you what it’s capable of with its mid-power motor. (ebike-mtb.com)