Test match per l’ItalRugby, Duodo “Sfide stimolanti” (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) MILANO (ITALPRESS) – Argentina, Georgia e Nuova Zelanda. Tre avversarie per misurare il livello di una nazionale che ha già sorpreso, in positivo, durante lo scorso Sei Nazioni. Sono state presentate oggi, nell’Auditorium Vittoria a Milano, le Autumn Nations Series 2024, le tre gare che l’Italia di Rugby affronterà il 9, il 17 e il 23 novembre rispettivamente a Udine, Genova e Torino. Grande attesa per la sfida contro gli All Blakcs, ma il tecnico Gonzalo Quesada non vuole sbilanciarsi: “Quella con la Georgia ha un valore speciale perchè Argentina e All Blacks sono nella top mondiale. Per me sarà la più importante: giocheremo contro una squadra che avrà tante ambizioni, io l’aspetto molto perchè sarà una bella prova di carattere. All’interno del gruppo i ragazzi sanno che ogni partita è importante. Prima di giocare con la Georgia nessuno penserà alla Nuova Zelanda”.
