Moncler, The City of Genius: la creatività non ha confini (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Lo storico e immenso cantiere navale affacciato sul fiume Huangpu, a Shanghai, ha accolto The City of Genius, uno spettacolo unico, celebrazione di quel genio creativo così caro al brand, capace di dare vita a qualcosa di inedito. Proprio come le collezioni dei dieci creativi svelate nel corso dello straordinario evento Vanityfair.it - Moncler, The City of Genius: la creatività non ha confini Leggi tutta la notizia su Vanityfair.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Lo storico e immenso cantiere navale affacciato sul fiume Huangpu, a Shanghai, ha accolto Theof, uno spettacolo unico, celebrazione di quel genio creativo così caro al brand, capace di dare vita a qualcosa di inedito. Proprio come le collezioni dei dieci creativi svelate nel corso dello straordinario evento

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Runway Rundown: Inside Moncler's Genius City - Within the brand's sprawling pop-up event in Shanghai, designer collaborators from A$AP Rocky to Donald Glover and Willow Smith built immersive neighborhoods to bring their capsule collections for the ... (elle.com)

Math Is Still Catching Up to the Mysterious Genius of Srinivasa Ramanujan - Born poor in colonial India and dead at 32, Ramanujan had fantastical, out-of-nowhere visions that continue to shape the field today. (quantamagazine.org)

Edward Enninful on His Fashion Design Debut for Moncler: “I Had to Go for It” - Amongst them all, one of the most intriguing participants on the roster was Edward Enninful, a man who has done almost everything that can be done in fashion—although he has never, until now, designed ... (vogue.com)