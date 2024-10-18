Smile 2 parte al primo posto nel Box Office ITALIA (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Si è aperto ieri con tante novità il nuovo weekend di cinema al Box Office ITALIA. In testa è partito bene Smile 2. Atteso dagli appassionati di genere horror, Smile 2 ieri – giovedì 17 ottobre – ha avviato la sua corsa in testa al botteghino nazionale con un incasso stimato di 142 mila euro, ed una media per sala di poco sopra i 500 euro. Il confronto con l’opening day del primo capitolo è assolutamente in positivo, a tal proposito va ricordato che “Smile” nel 2022 ha impattato con il mercato ITALIAno attraverso un incasso di 43 mila euro, chiudendo poi con 2,1 milioni a fine corsa. Il sequel incasserà di certo molto più del suo predecessore. Il Robot Selvaggio è scivolato al secondo posto con un nuovo incasso da 77 mila euro, per un totale ora sopra i 2 milioni (2,03 milioni per la precisione). Universalmovies.it - Smile 2 parte al primo posto nel Box Office ITALIA Leggi tutta la notizia su Universalmovies.it (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Si è aperto ieri con tante novità il nuovo weekend di cinema al Box. In testa è partito bene2. Atteso dagli appassionati di genere horror,2 ieri – giovedì 17 ottobre – ha avviato la sua corsa in testa al botteghino nazionale con un incasso stimato di 142 mila euro, ed una media per sala di poco sopra i 500 euro. Il confronto con l’opening day delcapitolo è assolutamente in positivo, a tal proposito va ricordato che “” nel 2022 ha impattato con il mercatono attraverso un incasso di 43 mila euro, chiudendo poi con 2,1 milioni a fine corsa. Il sequel incasserà di certo molto più del suo predecessore. Il Robot Selvaggio è scivolato al secondocon un nuovo incasso da 77 mila euro, per un totale ora sopra i 2 milioni (2,03 milioni per la precisione).

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Two individuals charged for alleged theft of vehicle - Two individuals are facing charges for allegedly moving a vehicle from Brookville to Falls Creek without permission. (thecourierexpress.com)

Euronews Culture's Film of the Week: 'Smile 2' - A bigger, scarier, superior sequel - Lights, camera, bitch, smile / Even when you wanna die..." The sequel to 2022's 'Smile' may have taken Taylor Swift's lyrics a little too literally. But for its faults, this follow-up works.View on eu ... (yahoo.com)

When is ‘Smile 3’ coming out in cinemas? - Following the release of Smile 2 in cinemas, there's a strong chance we'll see Smile 3, with the director already teasing future plans. (nme.com)