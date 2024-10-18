Cole Bridges, Un agente del califfato nell’esercito Usa (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Un ex soldato dell’esercito degli Stati Uniti è stato condannato a 14 anni di carcere dopo essersi dichiarato colpevole per aver tentato di fornire informazioni all’ISIS, volte a pianificare un’imboscata che avrebbe provocato la morte dei suoi commilitoni in Medio Oriente. A renderlo ufficiale è una nota del Dipartimento di Giustizia americano, in cui afferma Cole Bridges, Un agente del califfato nell’esercito Usa InsideOver. It.insideover.com - Cole Bridges, Un agente del califfato nell’esercito Usa Leggi tutta la notizia su It.insideover.com (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Un ex soldato dell’esercito degli Stati Uniti è stato condannato a 14 anni di carcere dopo essersi dichiarato colpevole per aver tentato di fornire informazioni all’ISIS, volte a pianificare un’imboscata che avrebbe provocato la morte dei suoi commilitoni in Medio Oriente. A renderlo ufficiale è una nota del Dipartimento di Giustizia americano, in cui afferma, UndelUsa InsideOver.

