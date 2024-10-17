The Boys, l’attore di Stranger Things Mason Dye sarà Bombsight nella quinta stagione (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) The Boys, l’attore di Stranger Things Mason Dye sarà Bombsight nella quinta stagione Prime Video ha annunciato una nuova ed esplosiva aggiunta alla quinta e ultima stagione di The Boys: Mason Dye, visto in Stranger Things, interpreterà Bombsight. Sebbene questo supereroe non sembri basato su alcun personaggio specifico dei fumetti, nella scorsa stagione è stato citato come protagonista di un film di supereroi Vought degli anni ’50 intitolato The Curse of Fu Manchu. Quindi, come Soldatino e Stormfront, questo personaggio sarebbe in circolazione da un bel po’. Secondo Variety, Bombsight dovrebbe dunque apparire anche nella prossima serie prequel Vought Rising, al fianco di Jensen Ackles (Soldatino) e Aya Cash (Stormfront). Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) ThediDyePrime Video ha annunciato una nuova ed esplosiva aggiunta allae ultimadi TheDye, visto in, interpreterà. Sebbene questo supereroe non sembri basato su alcun personaggio specifico dei fumetti,scorsaè stato citato come protagonista di un film di supereroi Vought degli anni ’50 intitolato The Curse of Fu Manchu. Quindi, come Soldatino e Stormfront, questo personaggio sarebbe in circolazione da un bel po’. Secondo Variety,dovrebbe dunque apparire ancheprossima serie prequel Vought Rising, al fianco di Jensen Ackles (Soldatino) e Aya Cash (Stormfront).

