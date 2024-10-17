Call of Duty 2025 sarà il sequel di Black Ops 2 con ambientazione “futuristica”, per un report (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Call of Duty 2025 sarà un capitolo futuristico, stando a quanto ripotato da Tom Henderson attraverso un nuovo report. Il giornalista, nonché insider, ha condiviso non poche informazioni inedite in merito a questo nuovo gioco della serie, attualmente noto con il nome in codice “Saturn”. Come leggiamo su Insider Gaming (grazie ad un aggiornamento del report originale), Henderson ha appreso da più fonti che il capitolo della serie dell’anno prossimo “è destinato a riportare i giocatori nel futuro”, ponendosi in questo modo come il primo gioco del francese con un’ambientazione futuristica da Black Ops 4 del 2018. Tom Henderson ha aggiunto Call of Duty 2025 è attualmente in fase di sviluppo in qualità di sequel diretto di Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, ambientato intorno al 2030 (ricordiamo che Black Ops 2 è ambientato nel 2025). Game-experience.it - Call of Duty 2025 sarà il sequel di Black Ops 2 con ambientazione “futuristica”, per un report Leggi tutta la notizia su Game-experience.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024)ofun capitolo futuristico, stando a quanto ripotato da Tom Henderson attraverso un nuovo. Il giornalista, nonché insider, ha condiviso non poche informazioni inedite in merito a questo nuovo gioco della serie, attualmente noto con il nome in codice “Saturn”. Come leggiamo su Insider Gaming (grazie ad un aggiornamento deloriginale), Henderson ha appreso da più fonti che il capitolo della serie dell’anno prossimo “è destinato a riportare i giocatori nel futuro”, ponendosi in questo modo come il primo gioco del francese con un’daOps 4 del 2018. Tom Henderson ha aggiuntoofè attualmente in fase di sviluppo in qualità didiretto diofOps 2, ambientato intorno al 2030 (ricordiamo cheOps 2 è ambientato nel).

