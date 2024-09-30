C-Crete Technologies Pours World's First Granite-Based Concrete - Free of Portland Cement and CO2 Emissions - at Manhattan Supertall Building (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) The company's Cement-Free Building materials are revolutionizing sustainable construction, even in the heart of New York City. SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/
C-Crete Technologies, a pioneer in sustainable Building materials, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by pouring the World's First Granite-Based conCrete completely devoid of Portland Cement and CO2 Emissions. The Granite conCrete was poured July 8 at 270 Park Avenue, Manhattan, the site of JPMorganChase's new global headquarters, designed by the renowned architectural firm Foster + Partners and engineered by Severud Associates Consulting Engineers. The pour was for a 12 cubic yard slab of Granite conCrete for a topping slab located on the upper lobby of the Supertall. (A Supertall is a skyscraper between roughly 1,000 and 2,000 feet tall.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
