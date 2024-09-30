bet365 6 Scores Challenge – Possibilità di vincere £ 250.000 in Champions League! (Di lunedì 30 settembre 2024) 2024-09-30 14:56:52 Non si sprecai e polemiche in questi minuti sui social a proposito di quest’ultima news: La seconda giornata della stagione di Champions League 2024/25 vede il ritorno della bet365 6 Scores Challenge! Sia ai clienti nuovi che a quelli esistenti viene offerta la Possibilità di vincere £ 250.000 se indovinano correttamente sei punteggi esatti nelle partite di Champions League di questa settimana! Se sembra qualcosa che ti interessa, assicurati di fare clic sul collegamento sottostante e inizia oggi stesso! Solo nuovi clienti. Scommetti £ 10* e ricevi £ 30* in scommesse gratuite. Iscriviti, deposita tra £ 5* e £ 10* sul tuo conto e bet365 ti darà tre volte quel valore in scommesse gratuite quando piazzi scommesse qualificanti con lo stesso valore e vengono definite. Le scommesse gratuite vengono pagate come crediti scommessa.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Bet365
- Best MNF Betting Promos: Get $5900+ in Bonuses for Monday Night Football Tonight - The best MNF betting promos deliver $5900+ in bonus bets, first-bet offers and more for Monday Night Football bets on Lions-Seahawks and Titans-Dolphins. - sportsbookwire.usatoday
- 6 Scores Challenge: £250,000 jackpot on Champions League with bet365 - Bet365’s free-to-play 6 Scores Challenge is back for the Champions League as Arsenal, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich feature this week. bet365 are giving all new and ... - talksport
- bet365 6 Scores Challenge – Chance To Win £250,000 On The Champions League! - Ahead of the Champions League, bet365 is offering new and existing customers the chance to win a share of £250,000 in the 6 Scores Challenge! - 101greatgoals
Video bet365 ScoresVideo bet365 Scores