WWE: AJ Styles e Kamille insieme per un evento a scopo benefico (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) AJ Styles è ampiamente considerato uno dei migliori wrestler professionisti sia dai fan che dai colleghi. Conosciuto per i suoi match di altissimo livello, Styles continua a stupire nonostante l’età. Sebbene non sia apparso in WWE da un po’, di recente è stato avvistato con la star AEW, Kamille. La Pro Wrestling NOAH e la WWE hanno annunciato che AJ Styles avrebbe affrontato Naomichi Marufuji al NOAH Destination 2024, il 13 luglio al Budokan Hall, e i fan si aspettavano un grande incontro, che non ha deluso. Styles ha affrontato Marufuji in un grande match e ha ottenuto la vittoria con uno spettacolare Styles Clash. AJ Styles è stato visto l’ultima volta in WWE durante il Premium Live Event Clash at the Castle, dove è stato sconfitto da Cody Rhodes. Era anche previsto un suo ritorno a SmackDown il mese scorso, ma i piani sono stati alla fine cancellati.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
