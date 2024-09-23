WWE | AJ Styles e Kamille insieme per un evento a scopo benefico

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) AJè ampiamente considerato uno dei migliori wrestler professionisti sia dai fan che dai colleghi. Conosciuto per i suoi match di altissimo livello,continua a stupire nonostante l’età. Sebbene non sia apparso in WWE da un po’, di recente è stato avvistato con la star AEW,. La Pro Wrestling NOAH e la WWE hanno annunciato che AJavrebbe affrontato Naomichi Marufuji al NOAH Destination 2024, il 13 luglio al Budokan Hall, e i fan si aspettavano un grande incontro, che non ha deluso.ha affrontato Marufuji in un grande match e ha ottenuto la vittoria con uno spettacolareClash. AJè stato visto l’ultima volta in WWE durante il Premium Live Event Clash at the Castle, dove è stato sconfitto da Cody Rhodes. Era anche previsto un suo ritorno a SmackDown il mese scorso, ma i piani sono stati alla fine cancellati.