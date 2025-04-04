WWE | Kairi Sane e JD McDonagh prossimi al rientro

rientro sembra invece più prossimo. Ma ci sono altri due nomi il cui ritorno sul ring è imminente.Ritorno sul ring nelle prossime settimaneCome riportato da PW Insider, infatti, Kairi Sane e JD McDonagh sarebbero ormai prossimi al ritorno dai rispettivi infortuni, e nelle prossime settimane dovrebbero comparire all’interno della programmazione tv. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Kairi Sane e JD McDonagh prossimi al rientro Leggi su Zonawrestling.net Essere infortunati in questo momento dell’anno, per un wrestler della WWE, è una delle cose peggiori che possa capitare. Chiedere a Kevin Owens, ad esempio, che stando alle ultime indiscrezioni sarà costretto a saltare WrestleMania e a rinviare il suo scontro con Randy Orton a causa di un problema fisico. L’infermeria in WWE al momento è occupata da nomi di tutto rispetto, come Bronson Reed, la cui ripresa è prevista probabilmente per l’estate, Ilja Dragunov, che tornerà verosimilmente a settembre, e Asuka, il cuisembra invece più prossimo. Ma ci sono altri due nomi il cui ritorno sul ring è imminente.Ritorno sul ring nelle prossime settimaneCome riportato da PW Insider, infatti,e JDsarebbero ormaial ritorno dai rispettivi infortuni, e nelle prossime settimane dovrebbero comparire all’interno della programmazione tv.

