WWE | Kairi Sane e JD McDonagh prossimi al rientro
Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Kairi Sane e JD McDonagh prossimi al rientro
WWE 2K25: riveltato il roster completo.
SPOILER: Risultati di WWE Monday Night Raw del 26/8/2024.
WWE: Risultati WWE Live Event "Chattanooga" 11-05-2024.
WWE: In programma un Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles II? I due si affrontano ancora durante i live event....
RAW Report 27-05-2024 – WWE.
WWE: Risultati WWE Live Event "Bologna" 01-05-2024.Ne parlano su altre fonti
Latest Updates On WWE Returns Of Kairi Sane & JD McDonagh - It sounds as though Kairi Sane and JD McDonagh could be back in a WWE ring sooner rather than later. Both competitors have been out of action for quite some ti ... (si.com)
WWE: Ultime novità sul ritorno di JD McDonagh - L’infortunio orribile patito da JD McDonagh durante l’edizione del 27 gennaio di Raw gli ha causato una frattura delle costole e la perforazione di un polmone, tenendolo lontano dalla WWE da allora. I ... (spaziowrestling.it)
Kairi Sane Sustains Cut At WWE Raw Tapings | Exclusive - On day two of the WWE tapings, Fightful Select learned that an injury went down about an hour into the Raw portion of the tapings. In a match with Nia Jax and Kairi Sane, Kairi sustained a cut to her ... (fightful.com)