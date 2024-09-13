Northrop Grumman potrebbe rientrare in gara per il caccia di sesta generazione

Leggi tutta la notizia su formiche

(Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Il programma Ngad (Next generation air dominance) continua a subire rallentamenti dettati dall’esigenza di razionalizzare i costi e dare priorità a progetti già avviati e più spendibili nel breve-medio termine. Tuttavia, la pausa di riflessione annunciata in giugno dal segretario dell’Air force Usa, Frank Kendall,anche portare a un rientro indi. Questo è quanto ha lasciato intendere la ceo della società, Kathy Warden, sostenendo che “Se (l’Usaf) dovesse determinare una modifica sostanziale del programma, torneremmo indietro e rivaluteremmo, proprio come faremmo con qualsiasi nuova opportunità, se riteniamo che si tratti di un programma che siamo in grado di realizzare, se riteniamo che il business case sia sensato per la nostra azienda e per i nostri investitori, e valuteremmo nuove alternative. Quindi stiamo monitorando questo”.