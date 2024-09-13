Northrop Grumman potrebbe rientrare in gara per il caccia di sesta generazione (Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Il programma Ngad (Next generation air dominance) continua a subire rallentamenti dettati dall’esigenza di razionalizzare i costi e dare priorità a progetti già avviati e più spendibili nel breve-medio termine. Tuttavia, la pausa di riflessione annunciata in giugno dal segretario dell’Air force Usa, Frank Kendall, potrebbe anche portare a un rientro in gara di Northrop Grumman. Questo è quanto ha lasciato intendere la ceo della società, Kathy Warden, sostenendo che “Se (l’Usaf) dovesse determinare una modifica sostanziale del programma, torneremmo indietro e rivaluteremmo, proprio come faremmo con qualsiasi nuova opportunità, se riteniamo che si tratti di un programma che siamo in grado di realizzare, se riteniamo che il business case sia sensato per la nostra azienda e per i nostri investitori, e valuteremmo nuove alternative. Quindi stiamo monitorando questo”.Leggi tutta la notizia su formicheNotizie su altre fonti
- World Insights: EU money fattens U.S. arms industry, independent defense stays in dream - Draghi's report rings an alarm among EU leaders. Europe has stayed under the U.S. umbrella of protection for decades, which has created a weakening EU defense industry and many loyal consumers of U.S. chinaview.cn
- Northrop Watching NGAD Changes, Sees More B-21 Profit - northrop Watching NGAD Changes, Sees More B-21 Profit is published in Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) Market Briefing and is included with your AWIN ... aviationweek
- Turkey Seeks US Approval to Buy GE Aerospace Engines For Military Jets - Turkey has asked the US for permission to obtain GE Aerospace engines that it hopes to use in locally-made military jets, according to Turkish officials familiar with the matter. msn
Video Northrop GrummanVideo Northrop Grumman