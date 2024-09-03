Tour of Britain 2024: Paul Magnier vince la prima tappa, settimo Edoardo Zambanini (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) prima tappa per il Tour of Britain, giunto alla sua ventesima edizione. Frazione con partenza ed arrivo in quel di Kelso, con alcune ascese sul finale ad allungare il gruppo prima della volata conclusiva dominata dal francese Paul Magnier. Il giovanissimo classe 2004 della Soudal Quick-Step conquista la sua terza vittoria in stagione, alla prima annata tra i professionisti, candidandosi ad un ruolo da protagonista degli sprint di gruppo per i prossimi anni. Volata doveva essere e volata è stata con il transalpino che è riuscito a prevalere sui padroni di casa Ethan Vernon (Israel-PremierTech), Robert Donaldson (Trinity Racing) e Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), andando a vestire ovviamente la maglia di leader della classifica generale. In casa Italia da sottolineare l’ottimo piazzamento di Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain – Victorious), settimo. Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
- Tour of Britain begins with battle in Scottish Borders - Big crowds in the Borders have been enjoying a cycling spectacle on the region's roads. Some of the top riders in the sport have been taking part in the opening stage of the tour of britain, which ... aol
- Paul Magnier sprints to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Britain Men - Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) won a chaotic bunch sprint to take the victory and overall race lead on the opening stage of the Lloyds Bank tour of britain Men in Kelso on Tuesday. A huge turn from ... msn
- Definitely Mayhem: How Oasis Mania Conquered the U.K. All Over Again - In the minutes before Liam Gallagher headlined Reading Festival on Sunday August 25, a clock on the big screen counted backwards from 2024 to 1994. Gallagher’s “Definitely Maybe” anniversary tour was ... aol
Video Tour BritainVideo Tour Britain