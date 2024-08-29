Young Boys Lauper | Inter e non solo avversarie di grande nome! Una convinzione

Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-news

(Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) Sandro, centrocampista dello, fa il punto sul sorteggio della UEFA Champions League, con una disamina sulle. Fra cui anche l’. SFIDE STIMOLANTI – Questo il pensiero di Sandrosulle sfide che attendono loin UEFA Champions League,compresa: «Sono tutti avversari di. Da simpatizzante del Barcellona di lunga data non vedo l’ora di affrontarli. Siamo felici di poter iniziare in casa, contro la Stella Rossa. Poi sarà stimolatne anche affrontare Celtic e Stoccarda fuori casa, possiamo fare bene. Fabian Rieder è felicissimo che potrà affrontarci con la maglia dello Stoccarda e lo stesso vale per noi.