Young Boys, Lauper: «Inter e non solo, avversarie di grande nome! Una convinzione» (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) Sandro Lauper, centrocampista dello Young Boys, fa il punto sul sorteggio della UEFA Champions League, con una disamina sulle avversarie. Fra cui anche l’Inter. SFIDE STIMOLANTI – Questo il pensiero di Sandro Lauper sulle sfide che attendono lo Young Boys in UEFA Champions League, Inter compresa: «Sono tutti avversari di grande nome. Da simpatizzante del Barcellona di lunga data non vedo l’ora di affrontarli. Siamo felici di poter iniziare in casa, contro la Stella Rossa. Poi sarà stimolatne anche affrontare Celtic e Stoccarda fuori casa, possiamo fare bene. Fabian Rieder è felicissimo che potrà affrontarci con la maglia dello Stoccarda e lo stesso vale per noi.Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-newsNotizie su altre fonti
- Galatasaray vs Young Boys: Preview, predictions, team news - young Boys predicted lineup vs Galatasaray ( 4-4-2 ): Keller; Blum, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam; Monteiro, Niasse, lauper, Colley; Ganvoula, Ugrinic Despite their poor performance last Wednesday, ... msn
- Maurice Williams, doo-wop singer with the Zodiacs whose No 1 hit Stay was in Dirty Dancing – obituary - the Four Seasons and Cyndi lauper, as well as featuring in the film Dirty Dancing. Williams said the song, the shortest-ever US chart-topper at 1 minute and 36 seconds, took him half an hour to write: ... yahoo
- YB scores Top marks for Lauper and super joker Virginius - no one fails - After the 3-2 home win, young Boys also win 1-0 away at Galatasaray Istanbul ... He was substituted in the 69th minute. lauper gets 33 out of 35 passes to the man, including a few wonderful passes. He ... bluewin.ch
Video Young BoysVideo Young Boys