La Sony è “molto soddisfatta” dei reshoot di Kraven il cacciatore (Di giovedì 15 agosto 2024) I reshoot di Kraven il cacciatore sono stati "molto utili" e la Sony è ottimista sul fatto che il film sorprenderà il pubblico a dicembre. Kraven il cacciatore della Sony dimostrerà che gli scettici si sbagliano? Il mese scorso, Kraven, diretto da J.C. Chandor, è stato rinviato al 13 dicembre. Il film da tempo continua a essere posticipato: in precedenza era stato programmato per il 13 gennaio, poi per il 6 ottobre 2023 e, più recentemente, per il 30 agosto 2024. Si è scoperto che l'ultimo rinvio è stato fatto per effettuare dei reshoot che, secondo Deadline, hanno permesso al regista J. C. Chandor di "affinare i personaggi e accorciare la trama". Le fonti dicono che i reshoot sono stati "efficaci" e la Sony èLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- Kraven – Il Cacciatore: nuovo trailer italiano con un primo sguardo al supercattivo Rhino - Secondo trailer italiano, nuovo poster e tutto quello che c'è da sapere su "kraven - Il Cacciatore", il nuovo film del sony's Spider-Man Universe con Aaron Taylor-Johnson e Russell Crowe. cineblog
- ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Trailer Unleashes Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Primal Rage, Reveals Rhino - sony Pictures and Marvel have released a new trailer unveiling kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular character. geekculture.co
- ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Trailer Shows Off Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Killer Instincts - J.C. Chandor's sony film focuses on the Marvel Comics villain and hits theaters later this year. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is in no mood to make friends in the new trailer for sony Pictures ‘ kraven the ... hollywoodreporter
Video Sony moltoVideo Sony molto