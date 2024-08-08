Collateral | Vincent di Tom Cruise è ancora inquietante 20 anni dopo

Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie

(Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Scritto da MisterMovie.it, Tom, noto per i suoi ruoli eroici in blockbuster come Top Gun e Mission: Impossible, ha sorpreso molti fan quando ha scelto di interpretare un personaggio oscuro e moralmente ambiguo nel thrillerdi Michael Mann. Questo film segna una svolta significativa nella carriera di, portandolo a esplorare il lato più oscuro della sua recitazione con il ruolo di, un killer spietato e calcolatore. Tomin “”: La Sua Magistrale Interpretazione del CattivoAdornato con un elegante completo e capelli grigi,rappresenta il male incarnato, un uomo che vaga per le strade di Los Angeles in cerca di vittime, uccidendo senza esitazione.