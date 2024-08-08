Collateral: Vincent di Tom Cruise è ancora inquietante 20 anni dopo (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Scritto da MisterMovie.it, Tom Cruise, noto per i suoi ruoli eroici in blockbuster come Top Gun e Mission: Impossible, ha sorpreso molti fan quando ha scelto di interpretare un personaggio oscuro e moralmente ambiguo nel thriller Collateral di Michael Mann. Questo film segna una svolta significativa nella carriera di Cruise, portandolo a esplorare il lato più oscuro della sua recitazione con il ruolo di Vincent, un killer spietato e calcolatore. Tom Cruise in “Collateral”: La Sua Magistrale Interpretazione del Cattivo Vincent Adornato con un elegante completo e capelli grigi, Vincent rappresenta il male incarnato, un uomo che vaga per le strade di Los Angeles in cerca di vittime, uccidendo senza esitazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
