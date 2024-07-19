WAKO Announces New Space in Ginza Flagship Store (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) TOKYO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
WAKO Co., Ltd., based in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo'sChuo Ward, is pleased to announce the completion of remodeling of the basement floor of its Flagship Store, a well-known landmark in the area. Its official reopening is scheduled for July 20. WAKO is Japan's premier specialty department Store, noted for its uncompromising pursuit of refined luxury, and this newly renovated Space will exemplify its corporate theme, "AMAZING WAKO." The Space was designed by the New Material Research Laboratory, an architectural firm founded and led by artist Hiroshi Sugimoto and architect Tomoyuki Sakakida.
Nel quartiere di Ginza, Wako è uno dei negozi più prestigiosi, con una storia che risale al 1881 e una selezione di marche d'alta gamma. Così come il grande magazzino Nihombashi Mitsukoshi , fondato ...
