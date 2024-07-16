Chubb Appoints Peter Kelaher Division President of Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa (Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) 20-year industry veteran has led growth of Chubb's commercial and consumer businesses in Australia and New Zealand LONDON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Chubb today announced Peter Kelaher has been appointed Division President of Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa. Currently, he serves as Country President of Australia and New Zealand. In his new role, Kelaher will have executive operating responsibility for 24 countries in Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa. The appointment, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be effective 1 September 2024. Kelaher will be based in Paris and report to David Furby, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Peter brings more than 20 years of experience, including more than 15 years at Chubb, to this important role within the region," said Furby.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Kelaher holds a bachelor's degree of Laws and International Business from University of Technology, Sydney. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. Paul McNamee, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance, said, "Peter is a highly effective executive who has built substantial businesses, thoughtfully driving distribution, technology and product innovation in highly competitive markets."
