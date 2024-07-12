Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 12 lug 2024

Scent of a woman un remake con il miglior Al Pacino

Scent of a woman, un remake con il miglior Al Pacino (Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) Scent OF  A woman Twenty Seven  ore 21.15 Con Al  Pacino, Chris O' Donnell, Gabrielle Anwar. Regia di Martin Brest. Produzione  USA  1992, Durata: 2 ore e 36 minuti LA TRAMA  remake  di  "Profumo  di donna"   che qualche anno  prima aveva dato a Vittorio Gassman  uno  dei  suoi  migliori   ruoli. La  trama  è  la  stessa. Un ragazzo   trova  lavoro  come accompagnatore  di un   colonnello   rimasto  cieco  in un  incidente. Il ragazzo  segue  il suo tutelato attraverso  l'America faticando  non  poco ad  adattarsi al  bizzoso carattere  dell'altro.In realtà l'ufficiale  ha  programmato  il suicidio alla  fine del  viaggio. Cambierà idea anche perchè  durante il  percorso  s'è allacciata  una  bella amicizia che farà  bene a entrambi. Il  giovane  imparerà a  vivere.
