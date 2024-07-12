Scent of a woman, un remake con il miglior Al Pacino (Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) Scent OF A woman Twenty Seven ore 21.15 Con Al Pacino, Chris O' Donnell, Gabrielle Anwar. Regia di Martin Brest. Produzione USA 1992, Durata: 2 ore e 36 minuti LA TRAMA remake di "Profumo di donna" che qualche anno prima aveva dato a Vittorio Gassman uno dei suoi migliori ruoli. La trama è la stessa. Un ragazzo trova lavoro come accompagnatore di un colonnello rimasto cieco in un incidente. Il ragazzo segue il suo tutelato attraverso l'America faticando non poco ad adattarsi al bizzoso carattere dell'altro.In realtà l'ufficiale ha programmato il suicidio alla fine del viaggio. Cambierà idea anche perchè durante il percorso s'è allacciata una bella amicizia che farà bene a entrambi. Il giovane imparerà a vivere.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
