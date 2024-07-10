Chicago Med: Oliver Platt rivela perché ama interpretare il dottor Charles (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) Oliver Platt è una parte essenziale di Chicago Med. L’attore è presente fin dall’episodio pilota, e la sua interpretazione del dottor Daniel Charles ha contribuito ad ancorare alcune delle trame più travagliate che hanno attraversato lo show. Charles è un modello di coerenza, ed è qualcosa in cui Platt eccelle. In una recente intervista con Associated Press News ha riflettuto sul suo quasi decennio di Chicago Med e ha confermato ciò che tutti sospettavamo: che “ama” interpretare un medico in TV. A Oliver Platt piace portare l’attenzione sui problemi medici Il motivo principale per cui Platt è entrato a far parte del cast di Chicago Med, e per cui è rimasto, è il bene che lo show fa in termini di portare alla luce diverse condizioni mediche.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
