Chicago Med | Oliver Platt rivela perché ama interpretare il dottor Charles

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024)è una parte essenziale diMed. L’attore è presente fin dall’episodio pilota, e la sua interpretazione delDanielha contribuito ad ancorare alcune delle trame più travagliate che hanno attraversato lo show.è un modello di coerenza, ed è qualcosa in cuieccelle. In una recente intervista con Associated Press News ha riflettuto sul suo quasi decennio diMed e ha confermato ciò che tutti sospettavamo: che “ama”un medico in TV. Apiace portare l’attenzione sui problemi medici Il motivo principale per cuiè entrato a far parte del cast diMed, e per cui è rimasto, è il bene che lo show fa in termini di portare alla luce diverse condizioni mediche.