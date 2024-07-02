Trionfo di talento, Denny Mendez onorata al BCT Festival 2024 (Di martedì 2 luglio 2024) Trionfo di talento, Denny Mendez onorata al BCT Festival 2024 Un prestigioso riconoscimento per una carriera straordinaria Nella splendida cornice del BCT – Festival Nazionale del Cinema e della Televisione di Benevento, il 30 giugno 2024, Denny Mendez ha ricevuto il prestigioso premio come “Miglior Attrice”. Questo importante riconoscimento celebra il suo eccezionale talento e dedizione alla recitazione. Dal 25 al 30 giugno, Benevento ha ospitato il BCT – Festival Nazionale del Cinema e della Televisione, un evento che ogni anno raccoglie le più brillanti stelle del mondo cinematografico e televisivo. Durante questa settimana di cultura e spettacolo, Denny Mendez ha brillato per la sua interpretazione nel film “Global Harmony” di Fabio Massa, conquistando sia il pubblico che la critica.Leggi tutta la notizia su bollicinevipNotizie su altre fonti
- Win a VIP meet and greet with Basshunter - Belfast Live has teamed up with Club Nation at Woodvale festival on Monday 8th July to run an exclusive competition for you and three of your mates to receive the VVIP Treatment. belfastlive.co.uk
- Tragic Rose’s family in unseemly court battle with Tralee festival - When Dott Moriarty died three years after appearing in the Rose of Tralee, her parents bought a hotel in tribute to her but they’re now in an unseemly row with organisers alleging shareholder ... msn
- Homebrew Festival on Saturday - WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Bighorn Homebrew Club will host the Sixth Annual Untapped Homebrew festival. thesheridanpress
Video Trionfo talentoVideo Trionfo talento