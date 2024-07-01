Magene Electronic Shifting - EUROBIKE 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) - QINGDAO, China, July 1,/PRNewswire/, a leading innovator in cycling technology, is proud to show its latestgroupset at. This wirelessgroupset fromcomes in both a hydraulic disc brake version and a rim brake version. The shifters are wireless and the front and rear derailleurs are connected to a battery in the seatpost.reduces the volume and weight of the drive module and uses aluminum alloy, magnesium alloy, and carbon fiber to make the groupset lighter and simultaneously ensure product performance. The compatibility with the 10-12 speed of the groupset ensures that it can be seamlessly integrated into a wide range of bicycles, from road bikes to mountain bikes.