Leak art promozionali di “Captain America: Brave New World” mostrano il costume di Falcon di Danny Ramirez (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Il mondo cinematografico Marvel si prepara a un nuovo capitolo emozionante con l’avvento di Captain America: Brave New World, e i fan possono aspettarsi un’innovativa interpretazione del personaggio di The Falcon. Danny Ramirez, che ha già impressionato il pubblico con il suo ruolo di Joaquin Torres nella serie Disney Plus The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, è stato confermato come il nuovo volto di The Falcon per l’universo cinematografico Marvel. Captain America: Brave New World: Joaquin Torres assume il ruolo di The Falcon, anteprima sul ...
