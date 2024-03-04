TerraPay Welcomes Louise Brett as an Independent Director

TerraPay Welcomes

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano
TerraPay Welcomes Louise Brett as an Independent Director (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) LONDON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 TerraPay group, the leading global cross-border payments network, is pleased to announce the appointment of Louise Brett as an Independent Director at Terra Payment Services (UK) Limited (TerraPay UK). Louise brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in the financial services industry. In this role, Louise will serve as a vital link between TerraPay, the financial ecosystem at large, and TerraPay stakeholders, to uphold the highest standards of governance, diversity & inclusion, and a culture of compliance. With her extensive background in fintech and financial services, she will bring a unique outside-in perspective to the board, enhancing ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

Altre Notizie

TerraPay Welcomes Louise Brett as an Independent Director: LONDON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraPay group, the leading global cross-border payments network, is pleased to announce the appointment of Louise Brett as an Independent Director at Terra ...adnkronos

Video di Tendenza

Video TerraPay Welcomes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.