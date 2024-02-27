111 nomination e 19 televoti al primo posto | Beatrice Luzzi entra nella storia del Grande Fratello

111 nomination e 19 televoti al primo posto: Beatrice Luzzi entra nella storia del Grande Fratello (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Con 111 nomination e 20 televoti passati (di cui 19 al primo posto come più votata) Beatrice Luzzi è entrata di default nella storia del Grande Fratello. Nessun concorrente delle passate edizioni (Vip comprese) aveva mai totalizzato questi numeri che evidenziano una sola cosa: tanto mal digerita dentro la Casa, quanto amata fuori. Beatrice Luzzi ha conquistato il pubblico fin dalla primissima settimana nonostante al primo televoto si è classificata seconda dietro Vittorio Menozzi. Questo a causa dell’allucinazione collettiva del Twitter che in quel periodo sperava nei Vittonita, ovvero nella coppia composta da Vittorio e Anita. Una ...
